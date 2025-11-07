Rising WWE ticket prices in 2025 has been one of the consistent key points of discussion within the pro wrestling community.

Apparently the same can be said for the hot topics discussed by pro wrestlers themselves behind-the-scenes as of late.

Former WWE Superstars Karrion Kross (Killer Kross) and Scarlett Bordeaux recently revealed that the company’s escalating ticket costs have been a frequent point of conversation among talent in the locker room in WWE.

During a joint appearance together on The Coach and Bro Show with former WWE broadcast team member Jonathan “The Coach” Coachman and former WWE head writer Vince Russo, Bordeaux was asked by Coachman whether wrestlers had been discussing the issue backstage as ticket prices continued to rise over the past several months.

“Constantly,” Bordeaux admitted. “We noticed it also with the comp tickets. We used to have no issues in different cities if we wanted to get comp tickets for friends and family. There were tickets that we were told were going to be approved and then [at the] last minute we were told that the comp tickets were available, and day of there’s no tickets for people. But they’re deciding to sell them instead.”

She continued, “So, like, little things like that we would notice. We noticed the ticket prices going higher, the fans would tell us. But it was definitely a topic of discussion amongst the locker room.”

Kross confirmed that sentiment, noting that the increasing prices were something “everyone noticed” while they were still with the company.

Meanwhile, it doesn’t look like WWE intends to slow down the trend anytime soon.

During WWE’s Q3 2025 earnings call on Wednesday, WWE President Nick Khan stated that the organization remains “bullish” on pricing increases, citing continued strong attendance.

“Capacity continues to be very high,” Khan said. “We’ve increased prices appropriately with the marketplace. That’s for the premium live events, Raw, SmackDown, Saturday Night’s Main Event, and every other ticketed program that WWE has. We remain bullish on it.”

Both Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux officially parted ways with WWE this past August after their contracts expired and new deals were not reached.

