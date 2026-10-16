WWE is reportedly continuing preparations for Crown Jewel 2026 in Saudi Arabia despite ongoing concerns surrounding the event.

Following the postponement of the Six Kings Slam tennis tournament until late December, questions have continued regarding the status of WWE Crown Jewel, which is scheduled for November 7 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

According to sources, WWE and those scheduled to travel to Saudi Arabia are currently operating under the assumption that Crown Jewel will take place as planned unless they are informed otherwise.

However, the company has reportedly made contingency arrangements in the event that the trip to Riyadh cannot move forward.

WWE is said to have a backup venue in the United States ready to host the premium live event should a relocation become necessary.

As of now, there has been no indication that WWE has made a decision to move Crown Jewel, with the company continuing to prepare for its scheduled November 7 date in Saudi Arabia.

An additional source indicated that WWE is purposely keeping the contingency plan quiet, and denying it publicly.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/7 for live WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Results coverage.

Champions vs Champions. #WWECrownJewel is LIVE from Riyadh.

Saturday, November 7th at 12pm ET. Watch on @espn app in the US / @netflix internationally. https://t.co/nkUSzy0UIr — Triple H (@TripleH) October 13, 2026

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select and Wrestling Observer Radio)