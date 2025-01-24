WWE has jumped off to an impressive start with their new ‘shared reality experience’ partnership with Cosm.

The immersive shared reality venue in Dallas, Texas has sold out of WWE Royal Rumble tickets for its debut event inside The Dome.

In response to the high demand, WWE leadership is collaborating with Cosm to open up general admission seating in The Hall—located just outside The Dome—where WWE talent will also join fans to watch the Royal Rumble.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 is scheduled to emanate live from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on February 1.

