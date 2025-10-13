There was plenty of chatter coming out of Sunday night’s TNA Bound For Glory pay-per-view, and not all of it was positive. Between multiple controversial finishes and surprising booking choices, one match in particular is drawing attention — and WWE reportedly played a major role in how it played out.

According to a new report from Sports Illustrated reporter Jon Alba, WWE “had a significant say in the booking direction” for the TNA X-Division Championship bout between reigning titleholder Leon Slater and NXT’s Je’Von Evans.

The match went to a 20-minute time limit draw, which was then set to go into a five-minute overtime period. However, the extra time was cut short when the NXT faction Darkstate interfered, leading to a non-finish that drew frustration from both the live crowd and fans watching online.

Alba noted that TNA executive Carlos Silva has described the creative process as being collaborative when it comes to crossover appearances — particularly for shared stars such as Joe Hendry. However, Alba added that multiple sources have indicated that WWE has “a lot of pull” when its contracted talent are used on TNA programming.

“It is worth noting, though, that sources have indicated WWE especially has ‘a lot of pull’ when its talents are utilized on TNA programming,” Alba reiterated in his report.

Additionally, Alba mentioned that plans for a rematch between Slater and Evans were already in motion even before Sunday’s show, with the expectation being that the two could square off again — possibly at NXT Halloween Havoc later this month.

Featured below is an extended excerpt from the complete SI article by Jon Alba where this story is covered:

The creative for the finish was widely panned by both fans and critics alike on social media, with TNA not delivering a definitive finish to one of its most hyped matches on its biggest show of the year. However, multiple sources indicate to The Takedown on SI that WWE had a significant say in the booking direction for the match. WWE and TNA currently collaborate on booking decisions and talent usage as part of their working partnership. TNA President Carlos Silva recently told The Takedown on SI that any creative for talents they share, like Joe Hendry, is a shared process. It is worth noting, though, that sources have indicated WWE especially has “a lot of pull” when its talents are utilized on TNA programming. The Takedown on SI was told that, even before the positive reception to the Bound For Glory match, it was widely believed that Evans and Slater would have another singles match at some point soon. One source specifically pointed to NXT Halloween Havoc as having been discussed as a possible show to run the match back on. The two recently tagged together as well against The Culling on NXT in September.

