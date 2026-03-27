An update has surfaced regarding ticket sales trends and recent discounts for WrestleMania 42, as WWE continues efforts to fill the stadium for its biggest show of the year amid rumors of struggling ticket sales.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, WWE recently introduced another round of discounted tickets, this time offering 25 percent off for both nights of WrestleMania 42. The move is said to be part of a broader strategy to ensure Allegiant Stadium is at capacity for the two-night spectacle.

The discount campaign didn’t stop with WrestleMania itself.

Fans also saw similar price reductions applied to the surrounding WrestleMania Week events, including Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown, and the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

“WWE did another sale, this time 25 percent off sale for both nights of WrestleMania this past week in another attempt to boost sales and make sure the place is full, which it will be by the end,” Meltzer wrote. “It was not only WrestleMania, but the Hall of Fame, Raw and Smackdown all getting a 25 percent off sale, coming a week after a 31.6 percent sale for all of those shows.”

He continued with additional insight into the numbers tied to each event.

“The 25 percent off also included the other events WWE is putting on that week,” Meltzer wrote. “[These include] Smackdown at 5,810 tickets out which has to be a major disappointment and Raw at 7,305 at T-Mobile Arena, while the Hall of Fame, in a smaller setting, is at 2,183.”

Despite the aggressive promotional efforts, current ticket distribution for WrestleMania 42 is still trailing last year’s pace. Estimates indicate sales are down approximately 13.3 percent compared to WrestleMania 41.

As of now, Night 1 on April 18 sits at roughly 39,800 tickets distributed, while Night 2 on April 19 is slightly ahead with around 41,300 tickets out.

Still, expectations remain optimistic.

In fact, projections suggest both nights could ultimately surpass the 50,000 mark by the time the event arrives.

“Right now after the latest sale, WrestleMania in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium has 39,866 for 4/18 and 41,330 for 4/19,” Meltzer continued. “They are 13.3 percent behind last year, which is closer than the 18 percent behind they were doing before the two major sales. In the end, they’ll have 50,000 or more in and will announce a number that is about the same if not slightly bigger than last year.”

One interesting indicator of demand may be found on the secondary market, where prices have dipped compared to this time last year.

“The secondary market get in prices of $205 for the first night and $211 for the second night 23.8 percent down from the same period last year, so that’s probably a better measure of the ticket demand,” he concluded.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.