The status of WWE’s upcoming Night of Champions premium live event in Saudi Arabia is in question following rising tensions in the region after a significant military escalation involving the United States and Iran.

Earlier this week, the U.S. launched airstrikes targeting three Iranian nuclear sites, prompting Iran to issue a warning of “everlasting consequences.” The development has sparked understandable concern among fans and talent alike, particularly given past logistical complications tied to WWE’s international events in the Kingdom.

According to one source, WWE officials have yet to issue a formal response to inquiries about the situation. However, one company higher-up speaking off the record indicated that WWE is “monitoring the situation closely.”

As of now, WWE talent is scheduled to depart mid-week on a charter flight bound for Riyadh. While Night of Champions itself currently features just ten confirmed performers, WWE is also producing a special three-hour edition of SmackDown from the city—resulting in a larger-than-usual travel group.

Locally, preparations for the event appear to be continuing without disruption. One individual involved with the production described the show as “full steam ahead” as of Sunday afternoon. That source, offering a personal opinion rather than official confirmation, said they did not expect a postponement or cancellation, citing the financial stakes and upcoming Royal Rumble event, which is also set to take place in Saudi Arabia.

“Saudi is one of the safest places in the world,” the source claimed in regard to current safety concerns. Another individual close to the situation stated that WWE would be given firm assurances about talent security if needed.

Construction at the venue is already underway, and additional fan-related festivities in Riyadh are expected to be announced in the coming days.

