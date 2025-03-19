A promising name has emerged for WWE’s upcoming European tryouts.

The tryout, set to take place in late March, presents a major opportunity for top European talent to showcase their skills in hopes of securing a WWE contract.

One of the confirmed participants is Spanish wrestler Zozaya. He previously appeared as an extra during WWE’s SmackDown event in Barcelona and also worked in a similar capacity for AEW at All In 2024. Additionally, Zozaya recently received high praise from Axiom (formerly A-Kid) at last week’s Lucha Rebelion event.

While no other names have been officially confirmed at this time, sources indicate that multiple talents have received invitations to the tryout.

(H/T: Fightful Select)