Bryan Danielson spoke with Phid McAwesome of Downunder The Ring for an interview, during which “The American Dragon” brought up one of the ideas he pitched while contributing from a creative perspective behind-the-scenes in WWE during the pandemic.

Danielson noted that he once pitched an idea in WWE to make Damian Priest a top star by debuting him in a feud with Roman Reigns. While explaining the pitch, Danielson recalled one of Vince McMahon’s more unusual production quirks.

According to the current AEW Dynamite commentator, McMahon would direct producers to manipulate the canned crowd noise. He would often turn it up for talent he wanted to push, while at other times deeming it “too loud” for those he wasn’t as high on.

Danielson admitted the logic never made much sense to him, but noted that if WWE was going to introduce Priest opposite Reigns like he suggested, they should crank the audio to maximize his reaction.

Regarding WWE’s use of artificial crowd audio, it became most prominent during the pandemic era and lingered for a time after, though the company has significantly scaled back on piped-in reactions since the Netflix era began and Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque took over after Vince McMahon resigned due to legal issues.

(H/T: Fightful Select)