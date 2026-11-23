WWE appears to be playing the long game with the eventual split between Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez.

According to a new report, there is a belief that WWE is looking to build toward a showdown between Morgan and Perez at WrestleMania 43, with the company unlikely to rush into the breakup of the two Judgment Day members.

“It won’t happen before WrestleMania,” one source stated. “So don’t expect it anytime soon, ’cause you’re not gonna be able to pull it off if she does it, like, next week. Seeds will be planted, and we’ll find out. For the split between Roxanne and Liv, you’re going to do it for WrestleMania.”

The speculation is that Perez could be in line to win the 2027 Women’s Royal Rumble match, setting the stage for a championship showdown with Morgan on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

“Which tells me she is the Royal Rumble winner, which I think will propel her character forward immensely,” another source stated. “She’s still, what, 25 years old probably? And to have a Royal Rumble win, a WrestleMania title match against someone like Liv Morgan — you can make an entire career out of that, out of this next couple of months for Perez.”

Perez’s recent victory over Chelsea Green was also brought up while discussing WWE potentially positioning her for bigger things in the months ahead.

“She’s in that position to do it. She has that win over Chelsea Green under her belt. It’s like one of those, ‘Hey, we wanna do this with you. It’s not in the cards right now because of other circumstances, but we’ll take care of you down the road.’”

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)