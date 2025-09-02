— If his recent RAW appearances weren’t proof enough, Xavier Woods’ injury is a storyline. Fightful Select is reporting that Woods even wore a neck brace to a Denny’s after a recent show, selling the damage to fans.

— A major boxing attraction — one with a WWE tie-in — is currently being discussed and could be announced soon.

— It has been confirmed that WWE quietly began providing security for select talent at shows this past weekend.

— Real American Freestyle (RAF) made its official debut on Saturday night in Cleveland, OH, streaming live on FOX Nation and drawing 3,299 fans in attendance, per Wrestlenomics.

Speaking with Justin Barrasso, RAF Chief Media Officer Eric Bischoff expressed his gratitude for being part of the launch. He said,

“I’m having the television producer’s equivalent of an after-sex cigarette. I’m so grateful to [co-founders] Chad Bronstein, Israel Martinez, and of course Hulk Hogan — I wouldn’t be here without a call from Hulk. This has been the most fun project I’ve ever worked on.”

The inaugural event, RAF01, crowned its first champion as 2025 NCAA National Champion Wyatt Hendrickson defeated Mostafa Elders to win the RAF Heavyweight Title. The card also featured Alejandra Rivera defeating former UFC star Holly Holm, while Tito Ortiz laid out a challenge to Chael Sonnen for RAF02.