– As seen on this week’s WWE Raw show in Phoenix, AZ., John Cena has 19 appearances left as part of “The Time Is Now” farewell tour.

– Nikki Bella and Liv Morgan are starting a rivalry on the WWE Raw side of things. As seen during Monday’s WWE Raw, Bella made her advertised return, only to be attacked and left laying by Morgan. One source has confirmed that the two are starting a program, and that it is likely that it will culminate in a match at the upcoming WWE Evolution premium live event. Whether it’s one on one, or for the tag-team titles held by Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, with a potential Brie Bella return, remains to be seen.

– Another rivalry that started on this week’s red brand program is one between the returning Bayley, and new WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch. It appears that the Lynch and Valkyria issue is not over yet, so it could end up being a multi-person title tilt, also likely at WWE Evolution. Bayley wrote after Raw, “Gonna make ‘The Man’ my b*tch.”

Gonna make The Man my bitch #WWERaw — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) June 10, 2025

(H/T: PWInsider.com)