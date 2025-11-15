Matt Cardona made a surprise appearance on the November 14th episode of WWE SmackDown, stepping into the John Cena The Last Time Is Now tournament under his classic Zack Ryder persona.

Cardona worked the show as the mystery opponent for LA Knight, ultimately dropping the match in his first WWE bout in years.

Despite the buzz his return generated, it has been confirmed with both WWE and Matt Cardona that he is not under contract.

As of now, the appearance is considered a one-off cameo.

WWE sources did note that there is an active merchandise agreement in place, which explains why new Zack Ryder gear quietly rolled out on WWE’s shop this week.

One lingering question remains: why WWE opted to bring him in as Zack Ryder rather than Matt Cardona. That detail hasn’t made its way back internally just yet.

For those who missed it, we published the following earlier today regarding the reaction from Ryder himself and many others to his surprise return on 11/14:

(H/T: Fightful Select)