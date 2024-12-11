Zelina Vega’s apparent “goodbye” moment during Monday’s episode of WWE RAW was more of a dramatic in-character gesture rather than an actual exit. Despite losing early in the Women’s Intercontinental Tournament match, which saw Lyra Valkyria defeat Ivy Nile in a Triple Threat, Pwinsider is reporting that Vega is under contract with WWE for several more years.

The reaction to her elimination was significant, both from live audiences and on social media. Fans on platforms like Twitter were vocal about their disappointment, with some trending the hashtag #PushZelina. Many were frustrated by her early elimination, and as a result, her departure from the match garnered more discussion than Valkyria’s victory.

There’s no indication that Vega is leaving WWE.

Several NIL and NXT talents are at the WWE Headquarters in Stamford, CT today, including Mark Henry’s son Jacob and Tank Ledger.

According to a report from CTInsider.com, WWE has sold their former Studio in Stamford for $7.5 million to a developer.

You can check out the updated promotional material for Karrion Kross’ book, Fighting Is Life, below:

Get a rare glimpse into the mind of Karrion Kross, the 6’4″, 265-pound powerhouse known for his ferocity in the ring but admired for his thoughtful perseverance outside of it. This book is packed with heartache, humor, and invaluable lessons, revealing the real man behind the menacing exterior and his relentless journey to the top of sports entertainment.

For all his menacing exterior, the human being behind the character — whose real name is Kevin Kesar — is a soft-spoken, highly thoughtful individual with a powerful story. Recognized by peers for his exceptional love for his profession, Kesar endured numerous setbacks on the way to achieving his dream. Along with his wife, Elizabeth — known in WWE as Scarlett — he has repeatedly found the fortitude to bounce back stronger, personally and professionally. This book is full of fascinating stories, heartache, humor, and even some advice for those with similar aspirations. Readers will be immersed into Kesar's unique mindset as he pulls back the curtain on what the journey (and the fight) to the top of sports entertainment is really like.

For all his menacing exterior, the human being behind the character — whose real name is Kevin Kesar — is a soft-spoken, highly thoughtful individual with a powerful story. Recognized by peers for his exceptional love for his profession, Kesar endured numerous setbacks on the way to achieving his dream. Along with his wife, Elizabeth — known in WWE as Scarlett — he has repeatedly found the fortitude to bounce back stronger, personally and professionally. This book is full of fascinating stories, heartache, humor, and even some advice for those with similar aspirations. Readers will be immersed into Kesar’s unique mindset as he pulls back the curtain on what the journey (and the fight) to the top of sports entertainment is really like.

The following three matches will be taking place on tomorrow’s episode of WWE Main Event:

* Pete Dunne vs. Otis

* Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn

* Ludwig Kaiser vs. Dragon Lee

The following two matches will be taking place on this week’s episode of WWE NXT Level Up:

* Joe Coffey vs. Keanu Carver

* Lainey Reid vs. Kendall Grey

And finally, the official WWE Recruit website has launched a section for WWE ID. The company also posted the following videos featuring some of the talent:

This weekend will see the next phase of WWE ID begin with the first #WWEID Showcase Matches 🔥 What will happen when WWE ID prospects battle against each other in official matches? Info on the graphics 👇 pic.twitter.com/2mMJTRsU7X — WWE ID (@WWEID) December 10, 2024

