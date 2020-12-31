Zicky Dice is reportedly hoping for a spot with AEW, according to Fightful Select.

As we’ve noted, the former NWA Television Champion will become a free agent beginning Friday of this week as his contract is expiring.

There’s been a lot of speculation on where Dice is headed, but despite training with multiple WWE Superstars and spending time with Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champion Doc Gallows of late, word now is that Dice is actually “angling” to get into AEW.

There’s no word on what level of interest AEW has in Dice, but it’s rumored that he has at least some interest from the top promotions – AEW, WWE, Impact.

After debuting with the NWA in December 2019, Dice reportedly requested his release earlier this year, but the request was denied. Dice won the NWA Television Title on the March 3 edition of NWA Power, by defeating current AEW star Ricky Starks, who won the title in January at Hard Times in the finals of a tournament. Dice dropped the title to “The Pope” Elijah Burke on October 20 during the UWN Primetime Live #6 event, in what was his last match for UWN/NWA.

Dice, who has been telling fans he’s about to become the hottest free agent and that the best is yet to come, made his pro wrestling debut back in 2015. He was trained at The Black & Brave Wrestling Academy in Iowa, which is owned by Marek Brave and WWE’s Seth Rollins. Dice, a California native, worked as a regular in West Coast indie feds, and made several appearances for the DREAMWAVE Wrestling promotion, among others.

Stay tuned for more.

