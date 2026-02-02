Dominik Mysterio could be back in action on tonight’s post-Royal Rumble episode of WWE Raw in Philadelphia.

Mysterio has been out since late December following a shoulder injury, but sources indicate his return could be imminent. With Raw taking place at Xfinity Mobile Arena, there’s already buzz that he may make a surprise appearance.

During his time away, Mysterio has held onto both the WWE Intercontinental Championship and the AAA Mega Championship. He’s also slated to defend the AAA title against El Hijo Del Vikingo at next month’s AAA Rey de Reyes event, keeping his championship run alive despite the injury hiatus.

His comeback could arrive at a time when Judgment Day is showing cracks. WWE has been teasing a potential Finn Balor turn, and the seeds of dissension have already been planted.

At this past weekend’s Royal Rumble, Liv Morgan eliminated her stablemate Raquel Rodriguez on her way to winning the women’s Rumble match. Tonight, Rodriguez is set to challenge Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a Philly Street Fight on Raw, adding even more intrigue to the fallout.

