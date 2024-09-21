An update has surfaced regarding rumors of The Lucha Bros duo of Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix signing with WWE.

As noted, there have been reports stating the popular masked tag-team duo signed multi-year contracts with WWE. While it is still expected, one WWE source has claimed that neither have actually signed on the dotted line yet.

Additionally, it was stated that there are some who believe that Fenix in particular is still technically under an agreement with AEW, and that the transition to WWE is not going to be as easy as some might think.

For what it’s worth, both Fenix and Penta still remain on the official AEW roster page.

There has been talk of merchandising already being worked on for the duo, noting WWE is on the ball in this regard, whereas AEW was not in the past. That is not exactly correct, as trademark and other legalities changed the dynamic in AEW compared to what is going on now.

Penta reportedly told people this summer that he is fully expecting to end up in WWE, and had already been in contact with the company. He also noted that he and Fenix were a package deal and would be making the move directly to the main roster upon joining the company.

We will keep you posted.

(H/T: Fightful Select)