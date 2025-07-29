Jake Something is still locked in with TNA Wrestling for the foreseeable future, despite fan buzz suggesting otherwise.

After being squashed in a quick three-minute match at TNA Slammiversary, questions swirled about his future with the company—especially after he removed “TNA” from his social media bio.

Some fans took it as a possible sign of his departure.

However, just days later, Jake Something picked up a win over Mance Warner, adding even more confusion to the situation.

It has since been confirmed by multiple sources that Jake Something remains under contract with TNA through at least the summer of 2026. He reportedly inked a three-year deal when he returned to the promotion in 2023.

(H/T: Fightful Select)