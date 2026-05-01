New details are continuing to emerge regarding Kairi Sane’s surprising WWE departure, and what may have led to it behind the scenes.

As previously reported, Sane was among the names included in WWE’s post-WrestleMania 42 roster cuts earlier this month, a move that caught many fans off guard given her ongoing on-screen direction.

In the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer provided additional clarity following some confusion stemming from earlier reports. Meltzer had previously noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Sane may have expressed interest in eventually returning to Japan, which was later misinterpreted by some outlets as her actively requesting a release.

A claim Sane publicly denied in a statement earlier this week.

Now, Meltzer has elaborated on the situation, noting that WWE’s internal belief about her long-term plans played a role in the decision.

“The biggest surprise on the list was Kairi Sane (Kaori Housako, 37),” Meltzer wrote. “She was in the middle of a program where they were teasing her eventually standing up for herself against the bullying of Asuka and getting back together as a team with Iyo Sky. But the angle was dropped cold.”

That sudden creative halt raised eyebrows.

Meltzer continued by explaining how the company’s perception factored into the move.

“While most were surprised, we were told part of it was the belief she wanted to move back to Japan at some point and with that knowledge it was part of the decision making.”

As for how WWE communicated the release internally, Meltzer noted that talent are typically not given detailed explanations.

“Talent is rarely told the actual reason they are let go past budgeting purposes,” he wrote.

The reaction to Sane’s release was immediate and vocal.

The hashtag “#WeWantKairi” trended worldwide in the sports category the following day, and chants of “We Want Kairi!” were heard on WWE programming in the week after her departure, underscoring just how strongly fans responded to the news.