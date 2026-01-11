Despite recent speculation, a former AEW world champion is not on the verge of a WWE main roster call-up just yet.

As previously reported, there have been internal discussions about potentially moving former AEW Women’s Champion Blake Monroe (f.k.a. Mariah May) from WWE NXT to the WWE main roster on either Raw or SmackDown. However, the belief within the company is that a call-up is not expected to happen imminently, with the idea still remaining in the early discussion stage.

According to one source, Monroe is currently not projected to join the main roster and is expected to remain in NXT for the foreseeable future.

That decision appears to be tied to evolving creative plans following last month’s unexpected title change involving Thea Hail. According to the report, WWE has since mapped out new creative direction for Monroe as the company begins laying the groundwork for NXT Stand & Deliver 2026, scheduled for April.

The shift stemmed from Monroe’s loss of the NXT North American Championship to Hail in what was described as an unscripted finish, the result of a botched pin during their match.

Things escalated further at NXT New Year’s Evil, where Monroe was slated to receive a title rematch. That bout never got underway, however, as Monroe attacked Hail before the bell, injuring the former champion in the process. The incident led to Ava banning Monroe from the building.

From there, the championship picture shifted again.

Hail later issued an open challenge for the title, which was answered by Izzi Dame of The Culling. Dame defeated Hail to capture the NXT North American Championship, reshaping the division and leaving Monroe on the outside looking in.

For now.

MORE WWE NEWS: Backstage News Regarding Changing Plans For Return Of WWE Superstar

(H/T: BodySlam+)