LA Knight’s absence from WWE television in recent weeks has sparked plenty of speculation among fans.

The former WWE United States Champion quietly disappeared from WWE programming shortly after it appeared he was heading into a new storyline involving Gunther on WWE Raw.

Instead, plans shifted, and Gunther was eventually moved to SmackDown, where he is now targeting Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

According to sources, Knight’s time away from television is not believed to be tied to an injury, contract issue, pay dispute, or anything connected to WWE’s recent roster cuts and budget-related changes.

The situation has reportedly been described internally as a “non-story,” with the belief being that Knight is simply off television for the time being.

There were also said to have been a number of creative changes made coming out of WrestleMania, with several wrestlers seeing plans altered in the weeks that followed.

For now, there’s no indication that Knight’s WWE status is in jeopardy, although fans continue to wait for his return to television.

(H/T: Fightful Select)