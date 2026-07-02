Following the confrontation between GUNTHER and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis at the WWE Night of Champions post-show, additional details have emerged regarding the possibility of the storyline leading to a match.

According to a new report, there have been significant internal discussions about a potential in-ring program between GUNTHER and Aldis.

The idea of Aldis returning to the ring has reportedly been brought up on multiple occasions in recent years. One proposed direction in 2025 involved a program with Solo Sikoa, which is said to have gained momentum internally before ultimately not moving forward.

The report also noted that the possibility of GUNTHER facing Aldis had been discussed previously, although not within the context of the current storyline. If WWE moves ahead with the angle, the expectation is that Aldis himself would step into the ring against GUNTHER rather than appointing another Superstar to represent him.

Aldis has not competed in a wrestling match since 2023. Before joining WWE in his authority figure role, he built an accomplished in-ring career that included reigns as both the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion and the TNA World Heavyweight Champion.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)