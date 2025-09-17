The Hurt Syndicate could be gearing up for some changes.

According to one source, there have been internal discussions about freshening up the group by introducing younger talent.

While Cedric Alexander’s name has been tossed around by fans online, there has not been anything concrete to suggest he is being brought in. Alexander has been appearing in TNA recently, though it’s unclear if he is signed to a long-term deal there.

There has also been talk of potential new signings being linked to the faction, but nothing concrete has surfaced.

Earlier this year, rumors circulated that MVP might be on his way out of AEW, but we’re told there’s no truth to those reports.

All members of the Hurt Syndicate remain locked into multi-year contracts with the company.

