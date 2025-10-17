When John Cena steps inside the squared circle for the final time ever this coming December at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on December 13, championship gold could very well be on-the-line.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE officials have discussed plans for Cena to win the Intercontinental Championship next month and then defend it in his final match before officially retiring.

According to Meltzer, the current internal plan calls for Cena to challenge Dominik Mysterio for the IC Title at Survivor Series on November 29, followed by a final showdown with Gunther on December 13 at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

“The idea of Cena winning the IC title from Dominik (the match right now is at Survivor Series) and it being in play for the final match with Gunther has been discussed,” Meltzer wrote.

Capturing the Intercontinental Title would mark a major career milestone for Cena, as it remains one of the few championships he has never held in WWE. The 17-time World Champion did capture the WWE Championship one final time earlier during his retirement tour.

Dominik Mysterio has held the Intercontinental Championship since April, while Gunther previously set the record for the longest reign in the title’s history, holding it for 666 days between 2022 and 2024.

Cena’s retirement tour is down to just four scheduled appearances before it concludes:

* Monday, November 10: WWE Raw – Boston, MA

* Monday, November 17: WWE Raw – New York City, NY

* Saturday, November 29: WWE Survivor Series – San Diego, CA

* Saturday, December 13: WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event – Washington, D.C.

As noted earlier today, John Cena addressed some of the speculation and rumors surrounding his WWE retirement plans.

“Despite any speculation or rumors, on July 6, 2024 I announced I would retire from WWE in ring participation,” Cena wrote via X. “I am far from perfect but strive to be a person whose word has value.”

Cena continued, “12/13/25 will be my final match. I am beyond grateful for every moment WWE has given me. I am excited for 12/13 & look forward to seeing all of you one last time.”

As noted, there has reportedly been an overwhelming amount of interest in the final in-ring performance of John Cena, as the early ticket sales for his last match ever at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on December 13 have been enough to sell the arena out three times over.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding John Cena’s WWE retirement plans continue to surface.