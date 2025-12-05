New details have surfaced regarding the next installment of WWE’s hit Netflix documentary series, WWE Unreal.

Following the breakout success of Season 1, WWE and Netflix quickly renewed the series earlier this year, and the two sides have already begun filming the follow-up.

Now, a new report sheds light on where things stand—and what fans can expect next.

Season 2 interviews gearing up

According to a new update from BodySlam+, several major WWE names are scheduled to begin their interview sessions for Season 2 soon.

The list includes R-Truth, Iyo Sky, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Naomi, Lyra Valkyria, and Penta, signaling a wide range of stories and personalities expected to be featured.

The report also noted that with the sheer number of major happenings across WWE over the past eight months, the production team has already completed a significant amount of filming for the upcoming season.

Key storylines expected to be highlighted

Two major real-life narratives are reportedly locked in for Season 2:

• R-Truth’s contract expiration and fallout, including his brief departure from WWE earlier this year. After his deal expired, Truth publicly voiced frustration online before ultimately returning to the company.

• Seth Rollins’ dramatic Money in the Bank cash-in at SummerSlam, where Rollins faked a serious injury as part of the storyline before successfully cashing in on CM Punk.

These segments will join a growing list of topics that WWE and Netflix have been quietly documenting for months.

Success of Season 1 sets the stage

Season 1 of WWE Unreal earned strong praise from fans and featured five episodes covering major events such as the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, John Cena’s heel turn, and WrestleMania 41.

With production underway, Season 2 is confirmed to premiere on Netflix at a later date, though no release window or episode count has been announced.

If the early details are any indication, the second season of WWE Unreal is shaping up to be just as packed—and possibly even more dramatic—than its predecessor.

