WWE has officially closed the book on Survivor Series: WarGames, and as many expected heading into the show, the groundwork for WrestleMania 42 appears to have quietly begun.

The big talking point coming out of the match was the hooded mystery attacker, widely believed to be Austin Theory, who blindsided CM Punk and cost the babyface team the victory.

A chaotic moment with long-term implications.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Bron Breakker scoring the pinfall over Punk was not just a shock finish, but a deliberate move designed to tee up a future title clash between the two.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer also floated that WWE is currently targeting two major matches for WrestleMania 42, which includes Punk vs. Breakker and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes.

There were also major internal changes to the WarGames lineup behind the scenes.

Meltzer notes that Theory was initially scheduled to take part in the match as a member of The Vision, a detail reported last month. However, Jacob Fatu’s recent injury forced WWE to drastically rework its plans.

With Fatu out, WWE accelerated the Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes program by roughly a month. The belief is that McIntyre and Rhodes were originally penciled in to wrestle at Survivor Series, not in WarGames.

Once that feud was moved up, it cleared both men for WarGames action — with Rhodes stepping in as Fatu’s direct replacement, and McIntyre viewed as a far more natural fit for the match than Theory in the revised layout.

Big pieces moving behind the curtain, and it looks like they’re all pointing straight toward WrestleMania season.

