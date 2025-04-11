As WrestleMania 41 draws near, new details are emerging about the highly anticipated two-night spectacle set to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 19 and 20.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, renowned wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer has provided insight into the current state of the WrestleMania card. Plans reportedly include seven matches scheduled for each night of the event.

One unannounced match expected to take place on night one features the War Raiders challenging The New Day for the World Tag Team Championship. This bout has not yet been officially revealed to the public but is listed internally.

Additionally, another tag team title clash is under consideration: WWE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits may face off against the Motor City Machine Guns. This encounter could be added to either night of WrestleMania or possibly featured on the SmackDown episode immediately preceding the event.

Meanwhile, Randy Orton’s opponent remains undecided following Kevin Owens’ withdrawal due to a required neck surgery. While no new adversary has been confirmed, Orton is still expected to compete and is being kept on the internal lineup.

Fans can expect more announcements in the coming days as WWE finalizes its lineup for WrestleMania 41, including the addition of the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship contest tonight on WWE SmackDown, when Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez’s opponents for their title defense will be determined in the Women’s Tag-Team Gauntlet.

As things currently stand, here is how the night one and night two individual lineups look as of Friday, April 11, 2025, just eight days away from the two-night WWE premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” in “Sin City”:

WRESTLEMANIA 41 IN LAS VEGAS, NV. Scheduled for April 19 and April 20, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, streaming live via Peacock.



WrestleMania 41 Saturday (Night 1: April 19, 2025)

* CM Punk (w/ Paul Heyman) vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

* GUNTHER (c) vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso (WWE World Heavyweight Title)

* Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair (WWE Women’s Title)

* LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu (WWE U.S. Title)

* Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

* Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

* War Raiders (c) vs. New Day (WWE World Tag-Team Titles)



WrestleMania 41 Sunday (Night 2: April 20, 2025)

* Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena (Undisputed WWE Title)

* IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair (WWE Women’s World Title)

* Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio (WWE Intercontinental Title)

* Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. 4/11 SmackDown Gauntlet Winners

* AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

* Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest

* Randy Orton vs. TBA

WrestleMania 41 on 4/19 and 4/20 in Las Vegas, NV.