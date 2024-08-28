– The Zachary Wentz and Wes Lee “Face-To-Face” segment on tonight’s taped episode of WWE NXT will lead to the confirmation of their match at this Sunday’s WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 premium live event in Denver, Colorado.

– In addition to Wentz and the Joe Hendry Concert advertised tonight, the WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling crossovers will continue in the form of a TNA Knockout working tonight’s show. Rosemary will be the mystery opponent selected by Wendy Choo for WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion Kelani Jordan on tonight’s WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 “go-home show.”

– Fallon Henley suffered a busted nose last week during the taping of her match, which she finished anyway. There was said to be concern backstage when it happened, and she was rushed to the back as soon as the match finished to get looked at by the medical team. She ended up appearing at the WWE NXT live event held on the weekend after the match was taped, but did not wrestle.

– The internal episode name for tonight’s WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 “go-home show” is “Singing For Mercy.” This, of course, a play on words due to the featured Joe Hendry Concert segment set for the show.

– Trick Williams will be announced as the special guest referee for the Ethan Page vs. Joe Hendry match at the WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 premium live event this weekend. Whether or not this leads to the return of the referee camera, which Seth Rollins wore but ditched during the CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre match at WWE SummerSlam 2024, remains to be seen.

(H/T: Fightful Select)