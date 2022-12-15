– Action Andretti was reportedly under some sort of AEW agreement as far back as October. There’s no word yet on if this was a full-time contract or now, as it is now.

As noted, Andretti picked up a big upset over Chris Jericho on last night’s Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite. AEW President Tony Khan then announced that Andretti was signed.

You can click here for details on Jericho deciding to make Andretti a star after watching his third match for the company, which was a Dark loss to QT Marshall in mid-October, along with post-Dynamite comments from Andretti and Maryland Championship Wrestling, where he is the MCW Heavyweight Champion.

– AEW locker room morale is reportedly up, according to Fightful Select. Talents have had positive things to say about the morale and the direction of the AEW locker room as of late.

There were some backstage issues among various parties earlier this year, before the incident happened at All Out, but things began to improve in the fallout of the All Out incident when Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley stepped up as locker room leaders. Morale has continued to improve since then.

