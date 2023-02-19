There is a new report revealing some updates on several big stars throughout the industry.

According to Fightful Select, WWE has shown an interest in bringing back the Authors of Pain. This latest report says that the duo are still very loyal to their former manager, Paul Ellering. It is noted that Ellering might be the one who negotiates their potential return.

There is also an update on AEW’s Andrade El Idolo. He is still out recovering from surgery after suffering a torn pectoral injury from a match he had back in November. He is not expected to be ring-ready until the spring.

Fightful also confirms that Biff Busick, formerly known as Oney Lorcan, has returned to WWE as a producer. He actually produced the women’s matches at the NXT Takeover Vengeance Day premium live event.