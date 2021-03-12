Andrade was said to be in a bad mood while backstage at Monday’s RAW.

As noted earlier, Wrestling Inc. first reported that Andrade requested his WWE release while backstage at Monday’s RAW taping. PWInsider adds that Andrade was also seen looking “absolutely miserable” at the show.

Furthermore, Fightful Select noted that some WWE sources expected this to happen for a while. Based on what they heard, there was no kind of outburst or huge confrontation backstage. They also did not expect the release to be immediately granted, but that could happen.

There’s still no word on if WWE will decide to grant the request at all, but we will keep you updated. Andrade has removed the WWE references from his Twitter account, which came after a cryptic Instagram post earlier today.

Stay tuned for more on Andrade’s status.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.