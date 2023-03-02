It was reported on Wednesday how WWE considered several WrestleMania 39 opponents for Brock Lesnar before deciding on Lesnar vs. Omos for The Grandest Stage of Them All. You can click here for that report.

It was noted how Lesnar vs. Bray Wyatt was pitched before WWE went with Wyatt vs. Bobby Lashley, but Lesnar reportedly nixed that idea himself for unknown reasons. In an update, it was confirmed on Wrestling Observer Radio that Lesnar nixing the Wyatt match is accurate, which came as no surprise as it’s hard to imagine Lesnar, with the aura he has, getting involved with the unique Wyatt creative direction.

It was also noted that the original plan for WWE Elimination Chamber had Lesnar defeating Lashley in their rubber match, instead of Lashley winning by DQ. The Lesnar win was to lead to Lesnar vs. Wyatt at WrestleMania but the Elimination Chamber finish was changed when Lesnar turned down the Wyatt match.

The Lesnar vs. Wyatt match was also a change from another planned Lesnar match, but there’s no word yet on who that opponent was, or why the match isn’t happening. This means there were two changes to Lesnar’s WrestleMania match just in the last few weeks.

