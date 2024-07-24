An update on the contracts for two AEW stars.

According to Fightful Select, Buddy Matthews is expected to remain with AEW going forward. The belief is that he either re-signed, or AEW picked up some option years on Matthews a while back. Regardless, he doesn’t look to be leaving AEW anytime soon.

His House of Black tag partner, Malakai Black, is a little bit more confusing. AEW President Tony Khan revealed in an interview back in 2022 that Black had up to five-years on his contract, meaning he’d be signed well through 2026. However, there was a conditional aspect of his contract that has reduced that time, or at least that is what is being reported. Those in AEW believe that his deal goes towards the end of this year, but not further.

Black initially signed with AEW in 2021, where he immediately began a feud with Cody Rhodes. Matthews joined shortly after. The group, which also featured Brody King, are former Trios Champions and have been regularly featured on programming ever since they formed .

Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide updates on Matthews and Black’s AEW contracts. Stay tuned.