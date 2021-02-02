Carlito is reportedly on a three-week trial run with WWE, according to WrestlingINC. The trial began at Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view when Carlito entered the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

MVP is the one who pushed for WWE to give Carlito a look as a wrestler or a producer. Triple H eventually gave approval for the trial run.

It’s believed that Carlito will sign with WWE, according to PWInsider. There was a lot of internal praise for Carlito’s work this week, and the shape he returned to the company in on Sunday. It was originally reported that Carlito was scheduled to get a producer’s tryout at RAW last night.

Carlito made his RAW return on last night’s show, teaming with Jeff Hardy to defeat Elias and Jaxson Ryker.

