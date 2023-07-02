John Cena made a surprise appearance at WWE Money In the Bank on Saturday. He helped the UK fans make the case for a future WrestleMania in London, but was then interrupted by Grayson Waller. Waller ended up attacking Cena, but the segment ended with Cena taking Waller out with an Attitude Adjustment. In an update, PWInsider reports that Cena was kept hidden backstage at The O2 Arena and virtually no one knew he was appearing, which was reiterated by Better Wrestling Experience. However, word came out before Money In the Bank that Waller would be appearing towards the middle of the show for a segment with a “certain someone.”

Cena, who brought his wife Shay Shariatzadeh to Money In the Bank, has been in London to film the action comedy “Heads of State” for Amazon, along with Edris Elba, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and others. PWInsider noted that Cena had an off day from filming a movie with comedian Ali Wong, but there’s no sign of Wong being attached to “Heads of State,” or any other Cena movie that has already been announced. It was noted that while Cena had the day off, everything lined up and the appearance happened. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H discussed Cena during last night’s post-show press conference and had an interesting theory on why Cena really appeared, as noted at this link. For those who missed it, you can his big return at WWE Money In the Bank. After WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER retained over Matt Riddle, McIntyre made his surprise return to a major reaction, in what was his first appearance since the WrestleMania 39 Triple Threat with Sheamus and winner GUNTHER. The segment ended with McIntyre hitting a Glasgow Kiss headbutt and a Claymore Kick to leave GUNTHER laying. McIntyre then raised the title over GUNTHER. In an update, PWInsider reports that McIntyre was not in the arena long before he went out to the ring. When he was inside The O2, McIntyre was also kept hidden from everyone backstage. You can click here for backstage updates on McIntyre’s WWE status, along with comments from Triple H on his future.

We noted on Friday, via PWInsider, how there was a WWE creative pitch made that would have seen Charlotte Flair replace Zelina Vega in the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match. This obviously did not happen, but word now is that the decision remained up in the air as officials were still considering the change as late as after the show went on the air. Flair was backstage at The O2 in case she was needed, but WWE also kept her hidden.

