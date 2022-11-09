Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena is not expected to wrestle this year, making 2022 the first year since his debut that he has not worked a match for WWE.

Cena appeared on the June 27 RAW to celebrate his 20th Anniversary, but he has not wrestled since teaming with The Mysterios for a dark match win over The Bloodline at the September 10, 2021 SmackDown, which came three weeks after he was defeated by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021. However, a new report from WrestleVotes notes that Cena is currently scheduled to return to the ring at WrestleMania 38 from Hollywood in April 2023.

There’s no word yet on who Cena will be wrestling on The Grandest Stage of Them All, but it was noted that he is returning not just for his love of the industry, but for his goal of becoming “the next Rock,” meaning WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, with the belief that a match at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles will help achieve that.

There had been some speculation on Cena being less likely to wrestle following the departure of former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, but word now is that Vince’s retirement won’t change Cena’s plans for his WWE future.

Cena reportedly “touches base every so often” with WWE officials, and while Vince is out of the picture, Cena still has a love for the company. It was also said that Cena and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H have a respect for each other.

