It’s believed within WWE that John Cena will be wrestling a match at WrestleMania 39 in April, but the Wrestling Observer adds that Cena is still working on his schedule to make sure it works.

While Cena is still ironing out his Hollywood schedule, the last word was that he will get it done in order to work WrestleMania. It remains to be seen who he will wrestle that night. At one point Cena vs. current WWE United States Champion Austin Theory was discussed but that was back when former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon was in charge.

Cena will likely be unavailable to work for WWE through most of February and March due to filming in other countries.

Cena will return to the ring on the December 30 SmackDown, teaming with Kevin Owens to face Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. It’s likely that the SmackDown match will lead to more than just a match for Cena, such as a major storyline step for the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and then WrestleMania.

Tickets for the December 30 SmackDown from the Amalie Arena in Tampa started moving fast after the tag team match announcement. WWE had around 8,000 tickets sold for the Tampa SmackDown as of a few weeks ago, which was already a good number. When Cena was announced and then confirmed for the tag match, almost 5,000 more tickets were sold right after. WrestleTix notes that the arena now has around 400 tickets left with over 12,000 distributed, for a setup/capacity of 12,517.

