— On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided updates on when AEW fans can expect the returns of Kenny Omega and Swerve Strickland.

Both former AEW World Champions have been sidelined due to health setbacks. Swerve recently underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus, while Omega continues to recover from diverticulitis. In addition, Omega has a trip planned to Japan, which rules him out of AEW’s upcoming All Out 2025 event in Toronto.

Both Omega and Swerve are expected to be back in action by January of next year. However, Will Ospreay — who is scheduled to undergo neck surgery in the coming weeks — is not expected to return by that time.

— On a recent episode of the “SHAK Wrestling” podcast, Will Ospreay spoke about the possibility of adjusting his in-ring style once he’s fully recovered from surgery. He said,

“I think I have that stubborn prideness about myself, that I would love to just come back in the ring and continue doing what I was doing. But I feel like that’s what’s happened, and that’s the reason why I’ve gone down this route. So, I really don’t know [about changing my style]. And I don’t really want to put too much stress on it until afterwards, because I feel like what I’d like to do is recover first, and then get in the ring, and then I’ll call up a few of my boys. Like, I’ll call up Robbo and I’ll just be like, ‘Hey, can we just go in the ring and let’s just practice some stuff?’ And it might generally be like, ‘All right, I might have to kiss this part of my high-flying offense goodbye now.’ And it’s something that I’m not ready to let go, I’ll be honest with you. I’m not ready to let go of that side of me, because I think that should be done on my terms.”

— In his latest vlog, Mike Bailey featured former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, who had high praise for current AEW World Champion Hangman Page.

When asked if there was anyone in wrestling more special than himself, Omega singled out Hangman, saying, “I don’t know, but if there were, it’d be the champ right here.”

— Dwayne Johnson doesn’t quite resemble “The Rock” these days — instead, fans online have jokingly dubbed him “The Pebble.” His noticeably slimmer frame at the Venice Film Festival has sparked plenty of conversation.

During a recent chat with Jon-Bernard Kairouz, Bryan Danielson weighed in on Johnson’s new look. He praised “The Final Boss,” suggesting the transformation might be tied to an upcoming film role. He said,

“He [The Rock] looks great. Yeah, I think he looks great. He might just want to live longer. You never know what kind of injuries he has, or because he’s an actor, he could just be getting ready for a role. But do you know what’s funny? He’s super handsome, right? You know what it looked like to me when I saw the picture? In comparison to the rest of his body, now it looks like he has a big head.”

“Guess what, Rock? You’re not so handsome anymore. How does it feel? I mean, he’s still obviously much more handsome than me. But how does it feel to not be as handsome as you used to be? Take that. Didn’t that look like a big head? And it might just be that we never noticed because he was so jacked, he just always had this giant head.”