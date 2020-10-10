As noted earlier tonight at this link, the WWE Draft edition of SmackDown on FOX saw Lars Sullivan make his return after being away since the summer of 2019. Lars will be added to the WWE Draft pool for Monday’s RAW.

Regarding Sullivan’s return, Fightful Select reports that when The Freak went down with a knee injury in June 2019, WWE officials originally had him with a tentative return date of June 2020. However, word several times has been that Lars himself expected to be back much sooner as he’d been through knee operations in the past. It turned out that this injury was much worse than originally expected.

Sullivan teased fans with a rehab video back in December, but he was nowhere near being cleared for a return. It was noted that his recovery was an uphill battle. WWE sources indicated that Sullivan ended up having to get both knees fixed, and the outlook on his return went from around 1 year out of the ring to 16-18 months.

WWE originally had major plans for Sullivan when he was first called up to the main roster, including a match with Brock Lesnar. There was heat on Lars over the racial comments that he made prior to his signing with the company, which surfaced on social media after his call-up, but there was no heat for the other controversies that emerged earlier this year.

Stay tuned for more on Lars.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.