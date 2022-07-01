YouTube star turned podcast and boxer Logan Paul is set to wrestle multiple matches for WWE under his new deal.

We noted earlier how Paul visited WWE HQ this week to meet with Interim WWE CEO & Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon and WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque. He signed a contract with the company and issued a warning to his WrestleMania 38 tag team partner, The Miz. You can click here for photos and video from the signing, along with Paul’s warning to The Miz, comments from McMahon and Triple H, and a response from The Miz.

In an update, Paul’s new contract is a multi-year deal, according to Ariel Helwani. The contract will see Paul wrestle at multiple WWE events per year.

Helwani noted that the deal includes an undisclosed number of Premium Live Events in 2022 and 2023. Paul actually inked the contract on Wednesday.

Helwani initially reported that no return date was set for Paul and that SummerSlam with The Miz was likely, but he updated his story and said Paul’s first big appearance under this new deal will likely be at SummerSlam. He added that Paul could be on WWE TV before that, which is expected as a way to build to the SummerSlam match.

The Paul signing comes after The Miz indicated on this week’s RAW that they would be reuniting at SummerSlam, to eventually become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, despite the fact that Miz turned on Paul after their win over The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38. Paul tweeted last weekend to reveal that he had been doing some in-ring training at the WWE Performance Center.

Paul initially made a few WWE SmackDown appearances in 2021, and accompanied Sami Zayn to the ring for his WrestleMania 37 loss to Kevin Owens, but also took a Stunner from Owens at the show. He later worked the September 3, 2021 SmackDown for an angle with Owens and Happy Baron Corbin. Paul also appeared on the August 23 RAW last year, for an angle that led to The Miz attacking his former tag team partner, former WWE Superstar John Morrison. Paul returned to WWE earlier this year for the build to WrestleMania 38, where he teamed with Miz to defeat Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. Miz attacked Paul with the Skull Crushing Finale after the win.

Paul reportedly impressed WWE officials and other wrestlers earlier this year, and word then was that the door was left open for more potential work between the two sides in the future. He has not signed a multi-year deal with the company.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on Paul in WWE.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.