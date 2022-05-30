MJF is reportedly set to be away from AEW for the near future.

The recent issues between MJF and AEW, specifically AEW President Tony Khan, continued on Saturday when MJF no-showed his appearance at the Double Or Nothing Fan Fest. It was then revealed that a flight had been booked for MJF from Vegas to the East Coast, and his status for Double Or Nothing was up in the air with all sorts of speculation and rumors going around. MJF ended up opening the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view with Wardlow, in a match that saw Wardlow dominate and destroy MJF with powerbombs. MJF was then taken away on a stretcher.

In an update, PWInsider reports that word from within AEW is that MJF will not be on the road for at least the next several TV tapings, possibly longer.

It was also noted that MJF arrived at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday at “the last minute” and left the venue right after the loss to Wardlow.

Furthermore, it was noted by Fightful how MJF claimed that he “has a lot to think about” following the pay-per-view. MJF also confirmed that he showed up right before his match, and left right after.

Regarding Khan, he was asked about MJF in a post-show media scrum, but refused to provide any kind of update.

“I’m not gonna comment on that, but I’ve got a lot of stuff on the pay-per-view I can comment on, but I’m not gonna comment on that,” Khan said when asked what happened with MJF.

MJF actually referenced the flight reports as he mimicked an airplane before the match, which you can see in the GIF below.

There’s no word yet on what is planned for Wardlow, but he has been rumored for an even bigger push. Per the stipulation on last night’s AEW Double Or Nothing match, Wardlow has been officially signed (in the storylines) by AEW now that he is free from MJF.

MJF is being taken out on a stretcher.#AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/eMVa5utjT0 — FITE (@FiteTV) May 30, 2022

