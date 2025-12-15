A couple of AEW stars are dealing with injuries these days.

In addition to news of Bobby Lashley suffering an injury surfacing over the weekend, with it being reported that “The All Mighty” is expected to “miss quite a bit of time” as a result, it has also come to light that a women’s wrestler in All Elite Wrestling and Ring Of Honor is also out with an injury right now.

Leila Grey surfaced via social media revealing she has been dealing with a torn ACL.

She wrote about the news while detailing her victory at a recent WBFF Pro Fitness Diva competition.

“FIRST PLACE BABY,” she wrote via her official X account. “I just won, went Pro, and become the new WBFF Pro Fitness Diva!!….. with a freakin’ torn ACL! ”

Grey continued, “For those that may not know, I tore my ACL last week in my match with Mercedes. I’ll be going into surgery and will be out of commission for a while. This couldn’t have happened at a worse time. Not only did it affect my championship match, a MAJOR opportunity for me, but it happened one week out from my debut WBFF show that I had invested so much of my life into the past year. People expected me to drop out, but honey, There’s no quit in me. I’m a boss ass baddie, and I always get the job done. Strapped up, blinged out my knee brace and it was go time! The devil tried to take this away from me but God said nope! THIS IS FOR YOU!! Thank you to all of my amazing supporters. I love you all. This is just the beginning in my fitness career. Many more wins to come! ❤️. Thank you WBFF for allowing me to live out my dreams.”

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com added some additional information to the subject to his X subscribers.

He wrote the following:

“I actually think that she hurt her knee on a sling blade because she did a sling blade prior to this and you can see she’s trying to get up and she’s doing it very slowly. And then she sort of half limps into this knee in the corner and then she collapses. She did manage to get one more spot or two in but then Mercedes put her in the Banks Statement and submitted her.” “The fact of the matter is, for whatever reason, and it’s not just women wrestlers, it’s women athletes, they tear their ACLs all the time and her going down like that did not look good.”

