Nick Aldis returned to Impact Wrestling at the recent Rebellion pay-per-view, and made it clear that he is coming for the Impact World Title, currently held by Steve Maclin.

Aldis worked his return match at the Impact TV tapings held this past weekend, against Sheldon Jean. The match should air on the May 11 episode. You can click here and here for spoiler reports from the Impact tapings held on Friday and Saturday.

Coming out of Rebellion, Aldis was working under what PWInsider described as a “short-term verbal agreement” but as of this past week, he has officially signed a new contract. There’s no word on how long the deal is for, but plans call for Aldis to be in the top of the mix for at least the next several months.

Furthermore, Fightful Select notes that the deal between Aldis and Impact looks to be a “feeling out process” for the two sides.

It was noted that Aldis is more concerned about seeing how things work, and having a positive impact on the company. He did not want the status of his Impact deal to overshadow the work there.

Impact plans to build to Aldis vs. Maclin, likely for the Slammiversary main event on Saturday, July 15 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

