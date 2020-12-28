WWE reportedly has plans for an eight-man tag team match on tonight’s RAW, according to Fightful Select. The match would feature The Hurt Business vs. The New Day, Riddle and Jeff Hardy.

On a related note, there’s been talk of moving up the next title defense for WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley. There’s no word yet on when that would be, but if moved up, it likely would be on an upcoming RAW episode. We noted before, via the Wrestling Observer, that there was a plan to hold Riddle vs. Lashley for the title at the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 31.

In other news for tonight’s RAW, there’s been talk of announcing more names for the upcoming Legends Night special, and officials are hoping to announce some of the red brand Royal Rumble Match entrants.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the announced line-up for tonight:

* What does Alexa Bliss have in store for Randy Orton?

* Sheamus vs. Keith Lee with the winner becoming the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Drew McIntyre for a future title shot

* Ricochet vs. Mustafa Ali

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax

