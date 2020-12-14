WWE reportedly has plans for MVP vs. Riddle to take place during tonight’s RAW on the USA Network, according to Fightful Select.

Riddle has been feuding with The Hurt Business as of late, which is setting him up for a planned match with WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley. Jeff Hardy may also find his way into that title match. Hardy has been announced to team with RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day for a six-man match with The Hurt Business on tonight’s show. WWE has Lashley, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin advertised to represent The Hurt Business in the six-man.

It was also reported that there are plans for Keith Lee’s push to continue on tonight’s RAW, but no other details were given.

Regarding tonight’s RAW script, most of the show was already written by Monday morning but as usual, plans can change.

WWE has announced the following for tonight’s TLC go-home edition of RAW:

* Lana vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nia Jax

* Jeff Hardy and RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. The Hurt Business

* Bray Wyatt takes a field trip to RAW with his Firefly Fun House puppets

* AJ Styles vs. Sheamus

* AJ Styles hosts a “Nightmare Before TLC” segment with The Miz and John Morrison providing back-up

