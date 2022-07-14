New details are being revealed on Sasha Banks taking non-WWE bookings.

As noted on Wednesday, it was revealed that Banks is set to make her first non-WWE appearance at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2) on Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7 at McCormick Place in Chicago. Banks is being billed by her real name “Mercedes Varnado” on the official C2E2 2022 website. The times she will be appearing are still listed as TBA. Banks will be available for $90 photo ops and $70 autographs at her table.

In an update, the announcement on Banks’ first non-WWE appearance prompted many convention promoters to reach out for potential bookings. A new report from Fightful Select notes that promoters were told they couldn’t book Banks until 2023.

Banks’ reps were reportedly quoting promoters a firm, specific rate for her signing appearances. Wrestling promoters attempting to book Banks were told that she was only taking non-wrestling related bookings until January 1.

There’s a general feeling that this upcoming convention booking all but confirms that Banks has secured her WWE release, as has been reported. She and Naomi remain on the WWE website roster as SmackDown Superstars as of this writing.

There’s no word yet on if Banks not accepting wrestling booking sis a personal preference or tied to something contractual, but we will keep you updated.

It was noted by PWInsider on Wednesday how Banks has been independently setting up signing appearances for the fall. This C2E2 appearance would be Banks’ first appearance since she and Naomi walked out of a WWE RAW taping in mid-May.

As we’ve noted, Banks and Naomi both recently removed WWE from their Instagram profiles, and Naomi removed WWE from her Twitter bio. WWE recently deleted both of their official Facebook pages, and they were was also removed from the WWE TV intros at one point. Banks’ avatar was also removed from Peacock. It was reported last week that Banks and Naomi were removed from the internal WWE roster, and that the WWE creative team is operating on the assumption that they are not returning whatsoever. One creative source added that they have not heard of any contingency plans or creative prepared in the event that things change to where Banks and Naomi return. There’s also been no update or internal talk on the tournament to crown new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

It’s been reported by two sources that Banks’ release was secured in early June, but no other sources have corroborated that news, and WWE has not confirmed the departure either. Banks and Naomi reportedly walked out of RAW at the May 16 show, due to frustration over creative. WWE then stripped them of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, and announced that the two were suspended indefinitely. It was later revealed that they were suspended without pay. Their merchandise was also pulled for the duration of the suspension.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for the latest on Banks and Naomi. Below are links to our full coverage of their ongoing situation with WWE.

MORE COVERAGE OF THE SASHA BANKS – NAOMI SITUATION:

– First Non-WWE Appearance Revealed for Sasha Banks, Banks Booking More Dates

– Sasha Banks and Naomi Notes, Naomi Posts Message, WWE Edits Banks Out of Paige Video

– Backstage Notes on Sasha Banks and Naomi, WWE Creative Update

– Backstage WWE Status Update on Sasha Banks and Naomi

– Backstage Updates on Sasha Banks’ WWE Release and Naomi, What Officials Are Hoping For, More

– WWE Digitally Removes Sasha Banks Sign From Images From Friday’s SmackDown

– Sasha Banks WWE Release Update

– Backstage Notes on the Sasha Banks WWE Release Story

– Sasha Banks Reportedly Gone from WWE

– Sasha Banks Undergoes Eye Surgery This Week

– Backstage Notes on the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, Sasha Banks and Naomi Suspensions

– Backstage Update on Plans for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

– Pat McAfee Addresses His Reaction To Michael Cole Announcing Sasha Banks & Naomi’s Suspension

– Snoop Dogg Posts New Photo with Sasha Banks, More on Where Banks Was on Friday

– New Report Says Sasha Banks and Naomi Situation Is Expected To Get Worse

– Naomi Removes Mentions Of Being A WWE Star From Social Media Accounts

– WWE Removes Their Official Sasha Banks & Naomi Facebook Pages

Sasha Banks Video from Concert, WWE Pulls Banks and Naomi Merchandise, More

– Michael Cole Announces Suspension for Sasha Banks and Naomi In Awkward SmackDown Segment, New Champions To Be Crowned

– Backstage News on Naomi’s WWE Contract Status

– Arianne Andrew Believes Naomi Was Manipulated Into Walking Out On WWE

– Interesting Backstage Talk on How People In WWE Are Reacting to Sasha Banks and Naomi

– Bully Ray Wonders If Sasha and Naomi Walkout Was A Work So Naomi Could Join The Bloodline

– Lots of Backstage WWE RAW Notes on Sasha Banks and Naomi, Banks vs. Ronda Rousey?, More

– Person Close to Naomi Reveals Details on What Led to Sasha Banks and Naomi Incident at WWE RAW?

– Which Two Stars Were Referenced In WWE’s Statement on Sasha Banks and Naomi?, New Details on Why Banks and Naomi Were Unhappy, More

– WWE Issues Statement on Sasha Banks and Naomi, Claim They Handed Over Their Titles

– Sasha Banks and Naomi Reportedly Walk Out of Tonight’s RAW

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.