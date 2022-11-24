Scorpio Sky could be returning to the ring for AEW soon.

Sky has not wrestled since dropping the AEW TNT Title to former champion Wardlow on the July 6 edition of AEW Dynamite from Rochester, NY. In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that Sky has been on the shelf with a leg injury, which he had been dealing with in the months before he went away.

It was noted that Sky is now medically cleared to compete, and has been cleared to make an in-ring return for quite some time. AEW has not brought Sky back because there are no creative plans in the works for him.

Sky was backstage for a Dynamite episode back in the summer, and actually filmed content, but it didn’t end up airing.

Sky has not tweeted since July 6, where he wrote, “To my supporters, thank you! To my detractors, thank you! I’ll see you all later. #AEWDynamite”

Sky and Ethan Page are set to appear together at the WrestleCade convention in Winston-Salem, NC this weekend.

