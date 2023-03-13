Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Taya Valkyrie has already finished up with Impact Wrestling.

A new report from PWInsider notes that Valkyrie finished up with Impact at their late February TV tapings in Las Vegas. She has not been under contract, and word is that she is expected to sign with another company soon.

Impact has already filmed material to explain Valkyrie’s exit from the company, but there’s no word yet on when it will air. Valkyrie currently holds the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles with Jessicka and Rosemary as The Death Dollz, so technically they could keep the titles on that team when Valkyrie leaves. Taylor Wilde and KiLynn King recently issued a challenge to The Death Dollz for a title match, which will air this Thursday.

There’s a lot of speculation on Valkyrie possibly signing with AEW and answering the Open Challenge issued by AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill for Wednesday’s Dynamite. The signing has not been confirmed, but it was noted that AEW is Valkyrie’s likely destination.

Valkyrie has had strong interest from AEW and WWE, but it’s believed she would choose AEW due to how her 2021 run with WWE NXT went.

Valkyrie is also the current AAA Reina de Reinas Champion and the inaugural MLW World Women’s Featherweight Champion. She won the AAA title on April 23, 2022 and won the MLW title on May 13, 2022, but the bout did not air until June 16. Valkyrie would likely need to drop those titles first if she returned to WWE, but it’s possible she could continue her AAA reign if she signed with AEW. She is scheduled to defend the MLW title against Delmi Exo on April 6 at the MLW War Chamber event, but there’s no word yet on when her next AAA title defense will occur.

Valkyrie is married to John Hennigan, who just won the MLW National Openweight Title from Davey Richards earlier this month on MLW Underground. Hennigan and Valkyrie are paired up in the storylines now that Hennigan is back with the company.

As noted at this link, Valkyrie mentioned in a February interview how she is enjoying free agency. Valkyrie also noted that she likes being able to work for multiple promotions and not be locked down to a full-time deal following the NXT run, but she also said 2023 may be the year she looks for more permanent work.

