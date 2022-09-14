AEW Vice President of Talent Development Pat Buck is reportedly backstage for tonight’s AEW Dynamite taping in Albany, NY.

Buck was kept off last week’s TV taping due to his involvement in the backstage fight at AEW All Out, along with the other involved parties, but now it looks like he’s been allowed to return to work.

Buck was described as integral in helping to break the fight up, and was doing his best to restore order in the situation, according to Fightful Select.

On a related note, AEW Talent Relations head Christopher Daniels is currently in Japan and has been announced for weekend All Japan Pro Wrestling shows. He was not originally scheduled to be at tonight’s Dynamite.

We noted before how Michael Nakazawa and AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega are also in Japan this week, to promote the AEW Fight Forever video game at the Tokyo Game Show convention. PWInsider reports that Omega is in Japan on his own, and not for the company, so Daniels would not be with him in relation to his Talent Relations role. Nakazawa is scheduled for some events in Japan, and was scheduled to visit the country before his suspension for the All Out incident, and was also not originally scheduled for tonight’s Dynamite.

AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks, Producer Ace Steel, and CM Punk also are not at Dynamite in Albany tonight. Punk is recovering from his triceps surgery, and likely would not have been at Dynamite tonight anyway.

The parties involved in the All Out incident were told to stay home last week while the third party legal firm conducts an investigation into what happened. The investigation is said to be ongoing, and there’s no word yet on when it might end. It’s been reported that some of the parties have been suspended, but they’re not sure of the actual length of their suspensions. There’s been strong speculation that Punk and Steel will be done with AEW once the investigation is over, but that has not been confirmed.

