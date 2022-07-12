Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers have apparently signed minor contract extensions with the company, but are reportedly headed back to NJPW soon.

It was originally believed that Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson would see their Impact contracts expire in mid-July, but now Fightful Select reports that this has changed.

The contract were originally set to expire on Sunday, July 17, after this weekend’s Derby City Rumble TV tapings in Kentucky, but word now is that The Good Brothers are with Impact at least until late in the summer.

It was also revealed that Gallows and Anderson are committed to NJPW through at least Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January.

There’s no official word yet on where Gallows and Anderson will go after their Impact contracts expire this summer, but it was noted that they could end up staying with Impact. They reportedly have interest from at least two other companies, and they’ve worked several NJPW dates over the past year, in addition to a few AEW dates.

Gallows and Anderson joined Impact after being released by WWE in April 2020. They debuted at Slammiversary 2020 and signed two year contracts. They have been heavily pushed since then, and have won the Impact World Tag Team Titles on three occasions.

There is no word yet on who Gallows and Anderson will feud with in NJPW when they return for Wrestle Kingdom, but we will keep you updated.

