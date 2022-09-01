There is reportedly no truth to the rumors of Miro asking for his AEW release.

A rumor made the rounds today that said Miro requested his AEW release, but Fightful Select notes that multiple sources who would be familiar with such a situation have dismissed the rumor.

After being released by WWE on April 15, 2020, Miro debuted fo AEW on the September 9, 2020 edition of Dynamite, then re-signed with the company in late 2021. He reportedly inked a new five-year deal late last year, will keep him with the company until early 2026. The former AEW TNT Champion noted earlier this year how he gave the company a deal on his first contract, and was angling for much bigger money on his second contract. Word is that Miro received the increase he was looking for.

Miro took to Twitter earlier this week and gave some advice to pro wrestlers who find themselves off TV for whatever reason, like he has this year.

“Being upset about not being on the show is a good thing. Now use that feeling and get better. Keep training, believing and don’t be complacent,” he wrote in the viral tweet seen below.

Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view will see Miro team with Sting and Darby Allin to face Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews in six-man action. This will be Miro’s fourth match in 2022, and his first since competing in the Fatal 4 Way to crown the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion at Forbidden Door on June 26, which also included Black, Clark Connors and champion PAC.

You can click here for a new report on Black backstage news and rumors that are making the rounds.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Being upset about not being on the show is a good thing. Now use that feeling and get better. Keep training, believing and don’t be complacent. — Miro (@ToBeMiro) August 30, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.